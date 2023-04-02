Regarding the March 24 letter from Kama Tesar, “Start discussion about women’s reproductive rights," she worries that, after overturning Roe v. Wade there is fear in our community of having no choice.

She wants to “continue the discussion“ because people everywhere affected by this decision need our help and mentions especially those with “female associated anatomy."

Let us have the discussion: It is deceitful to call abortion “health care?"

Pregnancy is not a disease. If a woman “wants” the child it is celebrated; if not, perhaps the child may be condemned to death. We are talking human life.

The writer does not want abortion rights people to feel invisible, she wants them to be seen and heard. She wants to show them that we are trying.

I ask instead that compassion be shown for the unborn children; the sons and daughters of our nation who have been slain by their own parents. They are the invisible ones who cannot speak. Let them be seen and heard. Let us show them that we are trying.

Carrie Teegarden

La Crosse