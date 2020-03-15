Carrie Teegarden: Why no empathy for mother of gay son?

Regarding the commentary of Richard Kyte (Tribune, March 8) “Truth begins at home,” the story centered around the columnist’s friend who is gay, married and whose mother seemingly is unwilling to accept (celebrate?) his lifestyle.

The son has apparently reported that his mother’s chief way of engaging the world is in moral terms.

He has told the columnist that he has experienced great pain; that his mother has not even told her friends about his sexual identity or attended his marriage, that she seemed oblivious to the pain she was inflicting. He was helping her in her old age.

Kyte attributes all this to lies we tell ourselves?

Is it wrong to engage the world in moral terms? And you are apparently the ethics professional, but I would think that ethics must arise from morality. No?

Let us give this poor woman some sympathy, shall we? Maybe her understanding of the world, morality and civilization goes back much further than her son’s.

I also note that all of the son’s report is one-sided and the mother cannot reply. For example, who says she blames others?