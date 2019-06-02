A series of proposed new rules announced by the Trump administration on the National Day of Prayer and May 24 outlines a plan to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ people seeking health care and expand them for health-care providers who refuse care to individuals on grounds of religious or conscience objections.
These policies reverse a decision that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex to include gender identity and to more broadly allow individuals to refuse to participate in the care of people they determine to go against their religious or moral convictions.
While particularly threatening the rights of transgender people, the implications have the potential to be far reaching - who else may be denied care on the basis of “religious objection?”
For a community that already faces health disparities - reduced access to care, lower rates of preventative services, substance use, mental health – creating further barriers to care goes against the mission of the medical community.
As a medical student, these proposed rules frighten me.
I fear for the health of our communities that are already underserved. I fear that hospitals and clinics will be an extension of a larger ideological battleground. And I fear that the LGBTQ+ community will face further discrimination and rejection.
Listening to the needs voiced by the LGBTQ+ population here, and across the country, calls us to the ongoing fight to promote safe, inclusive spaces for all people to seek health care, free of fear and discrimination.
Carter Johnson, La Crosse