On the whole, our politically polarized society has become less willing to listen deeply to those with whom we disagree.
Unfortunately, we are all hurt by this since, in a democracy, diversity of views lends itself to the creation of the best policies.
This is why I’m supporting Larry Sleznikow for the District 4 La Crosse City Council.
I’ve come to know Larry during the past five years I’ve lived in La Crosse and have found him to be a thoughtful leader able to engage with — not just superficially listen to — multiple and competing perspectives.
Larry brings a unique combination of work and life experience —from veterinary medicine to higher education staff to civic engagement through a number of organizations.
I’ve always walked away from my conversations with Larry with a new perspective to consider and feel that he is genuinely open to understanding the differing positions I may bring.
I believe Larry Sleznikow to be exactly the type of competent, civic-minded and authentic person we need in local government.
If you’re looking to continue the proud Wisconsin tradition of pragmatic, forward-thinking, neighborly local government that has defined the Driftless Region for generations, vote for Larry.
Casey Meehan, La Crosse