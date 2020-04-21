Casey Meehan: Take part in Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On April 22, people around the world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a day of learning and action centered on the importance of a clean environment to our communities.

Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has demonstrated the power that collective action and a compelling vision of the future have on making positive change for our communities.

In the United States, the 20 million people who participated in the inaugural Earth Day event lent courage to our elected officials to pass planet-changing legislation in the 1970s like the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Moreover, Earth Day has inspired people across the globe to act in order to bring about about cleaner, healthier, more vibrant communities for all.

And act we must.

The COVID-19 pandemic lays bare the interconnections among communities, economies and the planet. Our actions ripple outward creating benefits -- or disruption -- for not just our neighbors and our communities, but for communities of people across the globe; communities of people, who, just like us, want a fair chance at a life well-lived.