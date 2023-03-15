I am a new director of nursing working with a per diem director of nursing working Brenda Bertram, who is helping train me at a long-term care facility.

Nursing has changed after COVID. People should be aware. I worry what is to become of my dear elderly population now and in the future. Who is helping us? Who is listening to us? Nurses are advocates for their patients, nevertheless who is the nurse's advocate?

Nurses are tired and overworked. I know what you're thinking: "We have heard this before." You're right, you have; and you will continue to hear it. You will continue to hear it from me and from anyone else who works in the medical profession.

Has anyone really stopped and thought, "this will be me one day"? As Martin Luther King Jr. said in his speech, "I have a dream"; I too have a dream. My dream is to provide the best quality care that our patients/residents deserve.

Cassandra Call

Westby