Cassie Hembrook: UW-La Crosse program taking longer for students to complete

Part of the reason I chose to study education at UW-La Crosse was because it was heavily implied that students can graduate easily in 4 or 4.5 years.

However, with recent issues and backups regarding field experience/student teaching placement for Broadfield Social Studies Education majors (my program), it’s beginning to look like it could take students far longer than 4.5 years to get into the “real world” and start teaching!

Right now, our Broadfield Social Studies program seems like it's increasing in size and prestige. But if people aren’t able to receive our field placements, this part of the School of Education honestly seems like it could collapse. Although I don’t intend upon transferring to a different college, I have heard LOTS of other people in my program talk about going 80 miles north to UW-Eau Claire and trying to get their degree there. If current trends continue, I wouldn’t blame them. I might even join them!

Our program is decently unique, but probably not unique enough that people aren’t willing to go to UWM, UWEC, Viterbo University or even UWO instead of here if it means not having to pay for 6 years of college.

I hope that something changes soon, and that our SOE starts taking our concerns into account. If not to help students have a good experience here, maybe they’ll do it to prevent everyone from giving a different UW school thousands of tuition dollars and a few years' time.

Cassie Hembrook

La Crosse

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0