Catherine Beyers: Vote for Democrats to ban assault weapons

I began this letter shortly after hearing about the 310th mass shooting in Highland Park, Il. We’re ready for a assault rifle ban in this country. Mass shootings have become a weekly occurrence. They are deadlier when they involve assault weapons and high capacity magazines. The weapon of choice for these young men is the AR15 Assault Rifle.

We know Congress wasn’t able to include a ban on these guns in their latest law. Most Republicans wouldn’t stand for it. I have an idea on how we can solve this serious problem. When you go to the polls in August and again in November, I want you to vote for Democrats for federal office. The Democrats won’t fail us.

60% of the American public want these guns taken off the market. They were illegal in this country until 2004 and it can happen again if you VOTE.

Save the lives of children, parents, and grandparents. Citizens should be able to attend school, concerts, movies, parades and other public functions without the fear of being gunned down.

Also, remember Sen. Ron Johnson refuses to support an assault weapons ban.

Catherine Beyers

La Crosse