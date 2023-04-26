The Tribune's March 29 story "Extra Help for Moms?" described bipartisan support for legislation to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for a full year after birth for expectant moms.

As a volunteer with the American Heart Association, I hear the alarming statistics about the dramatic increase in pregnancy-related health problems and deaths in the past 20 years. These are largely due to a lack of consistent care, inequities in access to care, and unaddressed and chronic health conditions.

Heart disease and stroke contribute to a third of all pregnancy-related deaths, with the highest risks 6 weeks to one year after birth. Extending postpartum care to a full year would allow ongoing opportunities to address chronic and pregnancy-related health conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

For many, postpartum care may be the first time they see a physician on a regular basis — visits that can also provide some of the stability needed to prepare families for the responsibilities of raising a child. Babies, too, have a better start to life if their parents have access to health care.

This legislation would result in better access to well-child visits and childhood immunizations, treatment for postpartum depression, assistance with smoking cessation and substance use disorder, violence prevention, and a reduced risk of out-of-home placements. I am encouraged by the strong bipartisan support for this legislation, including our local legislators, and encourage all legislators across the state to support extending Medicaid coverage to a full 12 months postpartum in support of Wisconsin's families.

Catherine Kolkmeier

La Crosse