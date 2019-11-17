I grew up in La Crosse and attended Central High School.
I remember years ago, while in school, art teacher Anthony Zimmerhakl working on the Chief Hiawatha statue. At the time, I was thinking the Indian was such an impressive masterpiece and how fortunate the city would be to have the beautiful statue.
Recently, my husband and I visited La Crosse to see family and friends. While staying at the Charmant Hotel close to Riverside Park, we were delighted to be able to walk and drive through Riverside Park several times. It is such a beautiful part of the city. As always, seeing the grand Chief Hiawatha statue was a treat, standing so prominently at the end of the park. How proud he looked.
I learned that Hiawatha was and is a symbol of peace, and how wonderful in today’s troubled times and division to display a symbol of peace.
The city should be pleased to have a welcoming statue to all who visit and to all who travel via the mighty Mississippi River, and of course, to all who live in the lovely La Crosse area.
This structure should be maintained and it should stand tall in the park for years to come.
Hiawatha is a true treasure.
Catherine Roberts, Leawood, Kansas