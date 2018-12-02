The Legislature is calling a special lame-duck session, not to solve problems but purely to limit the powers of legally elected officials and weaken the system of checks and balances by appropriating more power to themselves.
They also want to move primary elections for partisan purposes at huge cost and in a way that county clerks overwhelmingly say cannot work. This would result in our state having three elections in three months. Huh?
The bills were just published at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and the plan is to have a nominal hearing Monday and then vote the next day, Tuesday, Dec. 4.
This naked power grab is undemocratic and immoral, subverts the system of checks and balances in place in our state, and contradicts the expressed will of the people of Wisconsin.
Catherine Ryan, La Crosse