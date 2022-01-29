Cathy Van Maren: A week to think about transit equity

A week to think about transit equity

Feb. 4, Rosa Parks’ birthday, is National Transit Equity Day, a time to remember the civil rights fight to desegregate public transportation.

La Crosse will celebrate Transit Equity Days, Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, with public educational displays, transit riders’ stories, appreciation for transit workers, and opportunities for elected leaders to ride the bus with constituents.

In addition to the civil rights history of public transit, we can expand our thinking about equity and transportation. For example, public transit is healthier, cleaner, safer, and more accessible, but it barely registers in our state’s transportation budget. Transit is far more space-efficient; most public space for transportation, like barely-used streets, multi-lane highways, and parking facilities, is devoted to individuals’ cars.

Those who can’t afford a car or can’t drive because of age or medical conditions (10% to 20% of adults in La Crosse County), usually don’t have affordable, fair transportation access to jobs, education, services, necessities, entertainment, and a full life. Public transit for rural residents, where it exists, is often expensive and cumbersome. Transit providers do their best, but policies and funding are inequitable.

Transit isn’t just for non-drivers. Personal vehicles accounted for 58% of 2019 U.S. transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions. Per person emissions decrease as more ride buses. Equitable distribution of our dwindling carbon budget means prioritizing walking, biking, and transit. Transit, especially if electric-powered, reduces air pollution, too.

Learn more and participate in Transit Equity Days. Ride the bus. Think about transit equity. http://LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

Public transportation merits support at all levelsPublic transportation is a staple for a functioning, healthy society. Access to affordable public transit options are a lifeline for everyone in the community.

Owning a car is estimated to cost over $10,000 annually, per AAA. Many people simply can’t afford it. In addition, driving is a task that people of differing ability levels can struggle to complete easily, if at all. We are all a serious injury or illness away from losing our ability to drive. Comprehensive public transit systems are needed to ensure that everyone has equitable access to our community.

Not only is public transport essential in lifting up community members; it offers a great return on investment. A dollar invested in public transportation brings $4 of economic development back. Robust public transportation systems provide workers with the ability to get to employment, stimulating the local economy and connecting businesses to the labor supply that makes their businesses succeed.

We need stronger investment and support from the federal, state, and local levels. Public transportation is funded across multiple levels of government, and citizens across the country need to push for strong federal and state support along with robust local planning. That planning needs to center the voices of those most in need, along with those that have been systematically ignored and left out of the process.

Last, but certainly not least, is the fact that public transit reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Public transportation is essential to stop and reverse the devastating effects of climate change.

Peter Gorski

La Crosse

