Cathy Van Maren: A week to think about transit equity

Feb. 4, Rosa Parks' birthday, is National Transit Equity Day, a time to remember the civil rights fight to desegregate public transportation.

La Crosse will celebrate Transit Equity Days, Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, with public educational displays, transit riders' stories, appreciation for transit workers, and opportunities for elected leaders to ride the bus with constituents.

In addition to the civil rights history of public transit, we can expand our thinking about equity and transportation. For example, public transit is healthier, cleaner, safer, and more accessible, but it barely registers in our state's transportation budget. Transit is far more space-efficient; most public space for transportation, like barely-used streets, multi-lane highways, and parking facilities, is devoted to individuals' cars.

Those who can't afford a car or can't drive because of age or medical conditions (10% to 20% of adults in La Crosse County), usually don't have affordable, fair transportation access to jobs, education, services, necessities, entertainment, and a full life. Public transit for rural residents, where it exists, is often expensive and cumbersome. Transit providers do their best, but policies and funding are inequitable.

Transit isn't just for non-drivers. Personal vehicles accounted for 58% of 2019 U.S. transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions. Per person emissions decrease as more ride buses. Equitable distribution of our dwindling carbon budget means prioritizing walking, biking, and transit. Transit, especially if electric-powered, reduces air pollution, too.

Learn more and participate in Transit Equity Days. Ride the bus. Think about transit equity. http://LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

