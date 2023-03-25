On March 20, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released the final part of its sixth assessment report. The conclusion? Act now or we lose it all.

As Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environmental Program, said last year, “We had our chance to make incremental changes. That time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation … can save us.”

After decades of warnings, we're still not in emergency mode. Our best hope politicians are still permitting more fossil fuel production. The global rich continue jetting around the world. Plastic production and animal agriculture continue to grow.

The media barely mentions the crisis. Non-stop coverage of sports, gossip, and entertainment diverts attention from floods, droughts, collapsing food systems, vanishing sea and land ice, and mass extinctions. Occasional stories about climate refugees are followed by ads for exotic vacations and baconburgers. Let's play. Let's party.

Individual actions seem inadequate, but they add up. Today, we, personally and institutionally, can switch as much travel as possible to walking, biking, and taking the bus; switch to plant-based diets; use less electricity; and support installing solar on every available space. We can push governments to take immediate climate action, as La Crosse is poised to do, and reject climate misinformation. We can vote for candidates who will make those “root-and-branch” transformations.

In an emergency, you don't ask how you can keep doing everything the same, you ask how you can drastically change what you are doing to fix things. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/guardian-ipcc6th.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse