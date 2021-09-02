Cathy Van Maren: Class of '71: Pay it forward

This month, Central High School's Class of '71 will hold its 50th reunion celebration. As a class member, I've reflected on the great support we received from school and community adults and considered how I (and we) can help today's students as they face continuing and new challenges.

For me, these ideas intersect in the community group, SolarOnLaCrosseSchools.org (SOLS), which raises money to help the La Crosse School District transition to renewable energy. Through SOLS, I've worked with some amazing, incredible high school students and recent graduates whose energy, commitment, and focus remind me of the best of our class and give me hope for the future.

SOLS helped pay for the just-completed solar array on Hamilton Early Learning Center. Now, we're raising funds for the next installation. A 2019 Stanford University study (earth.stanford.edu/news/what-happens-when-schools-go-solar) reported that solar on school benefits include reduced fossil fuel use, reduced particulate pollution, improved health, cleaner air and water, big energy cost savings, and increased learning opportunities and resources.

I don't remember many details about my high school years, but I do know that my classmates were caring, involved people who worked in many ways to improve our community.