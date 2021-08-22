Cathy Van Maren: Climate action plans needed now

Last month, the UN released its latest warning about the climate crisis. It called the report "Code red for humanity." Locally, there was little coverage - a few articles and a couple of 30-second reports. Unfortunately, that's not nearly enough.

Governments, schools, and agencies need a climate action plan. The city and county are already on board, but what about school districts and universities? This should be their highest priority, even as other issues demand attention.

Businesses, non-profits, and organizations need a climate action plan. It will reduce emissions and probably save money. Local experts can provide models and help. How will you quit using fossil fuels for electricity, heating, and transportation. How quickly can you change?

News organizations need a climate action plan, not just to reduce their emissions, but, more importantly, to start reporting this as the unprecedented, existential threat to our world that it is. Why do we know more about Aaron Rodgers than about how we can stop greenhouse gas emissions? Couldn't we have at least one weekly report about how to take climate action?