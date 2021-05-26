Cathy Van Maren: Climate change is an emergency

The United Nations recently surveyed 1.2 million people about the climate crisis. Sixty-four percent said climate change is an emergency and 59% want comprehensive urgent action. If you're in this majority, it's time to act. Though government and corporate changes are most important, individuals can make a difference.

The transportation sector, led by cars and light trucks, generates the largest share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. So, start there.

Mark your home on a city bus (MTU) map. Draw two circles around it--one showing how far you'd feel comfortable walking, the second, how far you'd bike. Walk or bike within those circles. Take the bus, when possible, for other trips. If you drive, combine errands, take the shortest route, carpool, don't idle. Get an electric vehicle. Use the Union of Concerned Scientists' publication, "Getting There Greener - The Guide to Your Lower Carbon Vacation." Don't drive one or more days each week. Bike, bus, or carpool to daily activities.

Support public transportation and modern bike infrastructure. Talk to elected leaders. Demand streets designed so all ages and abilities can safely bike anywhere, any time. Attend the La Crosse Regional Transit Development Plan Virtual Open House hosted by the La Crosse Area Planning Committee on May 27 at 5 p.m. See details at tinyurl.com/lapctdp0527.