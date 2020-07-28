Cathy Van Maren: Climate threat worse than COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who don't wear masks are a public menace.

If infected people without symptoms don't wear masks, they're more likely to infect workers who can't socially distance, prolong economic consequences and cause more risk for health-care professionals and systems.

It's dangerous, selfish behavior.

COVID-19 is a terrible threat to humans, but the climate crisis is a much worse existential threat to every living thing on Earth.

High temperature records are set nearly every month. The Arctic is on fire. Coastal flooding is getting worse. Extinctions are increasing. Droughts and floods are creating millions of refugees.

To slow global temperature rise, we must stop using fossil fuels now. If this isn't your top priority, I think you're like maskless COVID-spreaders.

This includes elected officials who don't prioritize decreasing carbon emissions with every vote, governments that don't take steps to immediately cut emissions, legislators who support fossil fuel infrastructure and individuals who aren't taking personal action on every level.