Cathy Van Maren: District plans ignore climate crisis

Our school district faces many challenges, and it's rolling out plans to help address them.

But, the most important challenge--rapidly reducing all carbon emissions--was, apparently, not considered. It looks like current plans will make emissions worse.

Climate-conscious communities want to reduce transportation emissions by making daily needs easily accessible by foot, bike, and bus. Moving schools out of neighborhoods means more driving, increasing emissions. Retrofitting existing buildings to high energy efficiency standards reduces carbon emissions, but the district wants to abandon existing schools and build new ones.

There are other problems. Up to 40% of La Crosse residents are non-drivers without reliable private vehicles. How will non-drivers get to schools that are farther from their homes? Many school parents are low-income and may not be able to take lots of time off work for longer trips to school meetings. High school students in extracurricular activities or who have after school jobs will need to drive more if their school is on the far edge of town. There will be fewer opportunities for these young adults to easily engage with the larger community. And retrofitting existing buildings is almost always cheaper than building new.

These issues and questions were raised a year ago and alternatives offered. No answers have been given and, apparently, no changes have been made to the plans.

The district needs to start over, emphasizing equity and climate action. Equal access for all families is vital. Ensuring a livable planet must be the highest priority.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

