Cathy Van Maren: Everything must change

A new U.N. report confirms that we are badly missing global carbon emissions targets. The report's author says, “To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions: eight years to make the plans, put in place the policies, implement them and ultimately deliver the cuts.”

After decades of warnings, there are still many people who think they don't really have to change. But, that's not true. We all have to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible, personally and institutionally. We have to push and help others to stop, too.

We can do it, but it won't work unless we all do it. If some of us change light bulbs while others burn whole households' worth of electricity on party lights, it won't work. Making city buildings more energy efficient is great, but building new facilities to play ice games in summer is not. It won't work if some people are turning down thermostats while others jet off to visit the grandkids. Already, those who have lived very low carbon lives are becoming climate refugees thanks to those who continue their relatively high carbon lifestyles.

It all has to change -- our systems, our expectations, our habits, our pleasures. A new book by Naomi Klein offers information and advice for action: “How To Change Everything: A young human's guide to protecting the planet and each other.” We can change predicted outcomes if we all act together.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

