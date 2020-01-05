Cathy Van Maren: Facing the climate countdown

Among the end-of-decade countdowns, let's include the climate crisis.

In 2015, world governments pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperature rises below 2 degrees Celsius. It's not happening.

In 2017, David Wallace-Wells wrote "The Uninhabitable Earth" describing what will (not might) happen without carbon emissions reductions.

Last year, United Nations climate scientists said we have 12 years to change or life on Earth will not survive. Other experts said greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2020.

This month, the UN climate conference failed. The Correspondent's climate reporter, Eric Holthaus, advises: grieve, revisit the science, and get political. Politicians will not save us. Climate science facts are not going away. Holthaus writes, “It's not constructive to continue to pretend that polite compromise and incremental changes will save us.”

Now, we must reduce fossil-fuel-derived electricity use. We must switch to renewables, switch to electric transportation, heat our homes and businesses without fossil fuels, end fossil fuel subsidies, and ensure those affected by these changes get support and new clean energy opportunities.