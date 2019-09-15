Media reports about 9/11 first responders and survivors sickened by toxic debris fail to mention that George W. Bush's Environmental Protection Agency head, supported by his National Security Adviser, ignored science and assured the public that Ground Zero air was safe to breathe.
No Bush administration officials have paid any price for lying, and thousands of rescue workers were plagued by chronic and crippling lung ailments.
But that's nothing compared to what will happen if broadcast media and politicians continue ignoring decades' worth of scientific facts about the consequences of our continuing fossil fuel use.
Only one Hurricane Dorian segment of 219 reported by CBS, NBC and ABC connected global heating with that super storm. Public Citizen reports that in 2018, fewer than four percent of broadcast news segments used “crisis” or “emergency” in reporting on climate change. Republicans haven't challenged Donald Trump's anti-climate actions. Democrats voted against holding an official climate debate.
Without reporting on and discussing connections between and corporate manipulation of our actions and their certain, forever effects, the true costs of inaction will not be counted and we won't be able to make needed changes. By ignoring the science, politicians and broadcast media are effectively lying us into extinction and uninhabitability.
This cannot continue. Young people, set to inherit this hellish future, are striking for climate action and adult allies are joining them. A global climate strike on Friday, Sept. 20, will ensure that, at least for one day, the crisis can't be ignored. Find La Crosse strike actions at tinyurl.com/920StrikeInLaX.
Cathy Van Maren, La Crosse