To achieve Climate Action Plan goals, some things will need to change — how we use public space, how we travel, what we prioritize. We have examples, models and technologies, but we need planners and decision-makers on board.

For example, my neighborhood has mostly quiet, wide, empty streets with few sidewalks. Most of us like our “shared streets,” which work well when careful neighborhood drivers give priority to vulnerable users. But, cut-through speeders, seeking to avoid busy Losey, can make intersections dangerous, especially for school children and families.

One climate and budget friendly solution would be to repurpose one lane on each street from car (and boat, motor home and trailer) parking to a multi-purpose bike and pedestrian space, protected from moving traffic by bollards, planters, or curbs plus a parking lane. The streets already exist. Narrower driving lanes would slow speeders, and intersection crossing distances would be shorter and safer.

Shade-giving, carbon-storing trees could be planted on the right-of-ways. This would increase bike and pedestrian safety, slow speeders, reduce heat islands, and improve stormwater management, all CAP goals.

Instead, the city is ripping out grass, and, possibly, trees, to pour carbon-emitting concrete sidewalks that will increase water runoff, reduce carbon storage, and do nothing to increase tree canopies or make intersections safer. This is counterproductive.

City departments must rethink projects and plans that make CAP goals harder to achieve. No project that increases emissions should be approved unless there's no other alternative, starting now. Otherwise, we're wasting money and working against ourselves.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse