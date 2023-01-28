Cathy Van Maren: Learn more about public transportation next week

Earlier this month, our city council unanimously approved a climate action plan, a road map to eliminating community carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner. One of its nine sections deals with transportation, and a major part of this section concerns public transportation. Switching from a gas car to public transit is one of the quickest and most effective ways for a household to reduce its carbon emissions.

Here is your chance to start. From January 30 through February 4, the La Crosse area will recognize Transit Equity Days with free fares on MTU buses, programs, and events to highlight public transportation's role in reducing carbon emissions, providing good family-supporting jobs, and making life more accessible for everyone no matter their age, income, ability, status, or location.

Elected leaders will ride the bus. Displays at the Main Library and the Transit Center will provide more information, and transit riders will share their stories. The Coulee Region Sierra Club and the Sustainability Institute will host special programs.

Rosa Parks' birthday, February 4, was chosen by the Labor Network for Sustainability as National Transit Equity Day to honor her work to end public transportation discrimination, but inequities and barriers remain in planning, use of public space, and funding priorities. Take advantage of this event to learn more about public transit, try it for yourself, and learn how you can support this important civil right and public service.

Learn more about Transit Equity Days at https://tinyurl.com/LaXTED2023 or at the MTU Facebook page.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse