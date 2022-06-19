 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathy Van Maren: Pass the Climate Emergency Resolution

The city should pass a climate emergency resolution. We've already resolved to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. That 2019 resolution was based upon scientists' best estimates of our carbon budget timeline. Now, we know that sooner is better.

Planning for this transition now is prudent. Not investing any more tax dollars in dead-end fossil fuel enterprises is fiscally responsible. Moving from fossil fuels not only reduces emissions but is often cheaper, less polluting, more stable, and better for local economies, including local governments.

Words are important; removing “trigger” words from a resolution makes sense. But, facts are important and should form the basis for negotiating wording.

The current resolution concerns the global initiative to pass “The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.” That is the name of the treaty. Removing that name would be dishonest. Thousands of individuals, governments and organizations have already endorsed this treaty. In 2021, more than 14,000 scientists signed a Declaration of Global Climate Emergency.

People are also reading…

Every living being across the globe is in imminent danger if we don't change things quickly. That is an emergency and the resolution acknowledges it. The fact, verified by decades of research and thousands of peer-reviewed studies, is, as the latest UN Climate Report says, “The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future.”

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump ad describes Gableman's probe -- Bruno Fuller

Trump ad describes Gableman's probe -- Bruno Fuller

I was watching "Meet the Press" on Sunday, recapping the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. It was a review of the mountains of evidence already provided, along with the testimony of credible witnesses.

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News