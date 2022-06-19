Cathy Van Maren: Pass the Climate Emergency Resolution

The city should pass a climate emergency resolution. We've already resolved to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. That 2019 resolution was based upon scientists' best estimates of our carbon budget timeline. Now, we know that sooner is better.

Planning for this transition now is prudent. Not investing any more tax dollars in dead-end fossil fuel enterprises is fiscally responsible. Moving from fossil fuels not only reduces emissions but is often cheaper, less polluting, more stable, and better for local economies, including local governments.

Words are important; removing “trigger” words from a resolution makes sense. But, facts are important and should form the basis for negotiating wording.

The current resolution concerns the global initiative to pass “The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.” That is the name of the treaty. Removing that name would be dishonest. Thousands of individuals, governments and organizations have already endorsed this treaty. In 2021, more than 14,000 scientists signed a Declaration of Global Climate Emergency.

Every living being across the globe is in imminent danger if we don't change things quickly. That is an emergency and the resolution acknowledges it. The fact, verified by decades of research and thousands of peer-reviewed studies, is, as the latest UN Climate Report says, “The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future.”

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

