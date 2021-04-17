Cathy Van Maren: Reimagine 'progress'

Recently, the Tribune reported on La Crosse's economic development progress, including new housing, commercial, and community projects. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, things might get “back to normal.”

Normal is a climate crisis leading to an uninhabitable future, with increasingly fewer chances to do anything meaningful about it. There was nothing reported on climate, carbon emissions, or sustainability. But, that needs to be part of any discussion about progress.

During 2020, global carbon emissions fell by seven percent. The target, to maintain a habitable planet, is a 50 percent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. So, we need 2020 level reductions every year for several decades.

How will the reported progress affect carbon emissions goals? Building demolition is bad for the climate. So are concrete and fossil fuel use. We have to stop burning gasoline, diesel, fracked gas, coal, and plastic waste for transportation, heating, cooking, and electricity generation right now. Right. Now.