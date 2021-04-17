Cathy Van Maren: Reimagine 'progress'

Recently, the Tribune reported on La Crosse's economic development progress, including new housing, commercial, and community projects. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, things might get “back to normal.”
Normal is a climate crisis leading to an uninhabitable future, with increasingly fewer chances to do anything meaningful about it. There was nothing reported on climate, carbon emissions, or sustainability. But, that needs to be part of any discussion about progress.
During 2020, global carbon emissions fell by seven percent. The target, to maintain a habitable planet, is a 50 percent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050. So, we need 2020 level reductions every year for several decades.
How will the reported progress affect carbon emissions goals? Building demolition is bad for the climate. So are concrete and fossil fuel use. We have to stop burning gasoline, diesel, fracked gas, coal, and plastic waste for transportation, heating, cooking, and electricity generation right now. Right. Now.
The real story is how will we support jobs and housing, businesses, tourism, community events, and more, while decreasing our carbon footprint? How will we expand existing systems, like public transit, that can help achieve carbon reduction goals? How will we update and enforce policies that reduce emissions? How will we reimagine “progress”?
I urge local media to sign the journalists' Climate Emergency Statement pledging to recognize and report on our climate emergency. I urge the city to prioritize reducing carbon emissions in every development plan and decision.
Cathy Van Maren
La Crosse