Cathy Van Maren: Science should inform reopening

Republicans want to open things up immediately.

Rather than driving trucks around in circles, they should demand mass testing and aid for states to train and hire social trackers. Reopening plans must be based upon science. Consider:

Those with no outward symptoms of the virus may be super spreaders. The virus can hang in the air for a long time and the six-foot rule is probably inadequate. Recovery doesn't necessarily mean immunity. Those who recover may suffer permanent serious health effects. Opening too soon may cause a second, worse wave of infections. Health care systems, especially in rural areas, are at a breaking point.

Without testing and tracing, we don't know who has it, who's had it, who's spreading it, who may suffer major health problems including death.

Those who already can't afford medical bills won't be able to pay for two weeks on a ventilator, either. Medical debt is now the leading cause of personal bankruptcy. So, we also need an overhaul of our health care system.

Until we have a vaccine, those visiting non-essential businesses should be required to sign a waiver.