Cathy Van Maren: Start voting right away

Election day is Nov. 3, but right now is the time to start voting. And the magic word is: myvote.wi.gov
- Make sure you're registered. Register completely or get started at myvote.wi.gov.
- Request an absentee ballot. Request it right now at myvote.wi.gov or by mailing the request form you can get at myvote.wi.gov to your municipal clerk.
- When your ballot comes in late September, take care of it right away. Read the instructions. Get the right kind of pen and a witness. Mark it correctly. Seal it. Sign it. Date it. Have your witness sign on the witness line and put her or his complete address on the witness address line.
- Return it. You can mail your ballot (you don't need a stamp) or drop it in your municipality's official ballot drop box if available.
- Track your ballot on myvote.wi.gov until receipt by your clerk is confirmed.
By voting absentee, you can take care of this very important civic duty easily and securely. And you can free your schedule to help others vote before or on Nov. 3, Election Day.
If you have questions, contact your municipal clerk. Find yours at myvote.wi.gov.
Cathy Van Maren, La Crosse
