Cathy Van Maren: Start voting right away

Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Election day is Nov. 3, but right now is the time to start voting. And the magic word is: myvote.wi.gov

By voting absentee, you can take care of this very important civic duty easily and securely. And you can free your schedule to help others vote before or on Nov. 3, Election Day.