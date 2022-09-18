Cathy Van Maren: Walk, bike, take the bus

The majority of Americans are worried about the climate crisis, but many are not sure what to do about it. One good meaningful action is changing transportation habits.

Most U.S. greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, and most transportation emissions come from cars and light trucks. More than half of U.S. daily vehicle trips are less than three miles, and 28% are less than one mile. That is walking and biking distance.

If each climate conscious individual walked or biked for short trips, that would make a difference. If we substitute the bus, where practicable, for other car trips, that will make more of a difference, especially as our MTU transitions to clean, renewably-produced electricity.

To take immediate, powerful climate action, quit driving! But, if you can't go car-free, consider switching some of your driving for cleaner transportation options - walking, biking, taking the bus, ride-sharing.

Thursday, September 22 is World Car Free Day. This is a great time to start your new transportation habits. The MTU will offer free fares the whole day, and La Crosse Area Transit Advocates (LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org) offers “rides with a guide” bus rider training if needed.

If you must drive, on Sunday, September 25, you can learn more about electric cars and bikes at the National Drive Electric Week event, Ask Me About My EV, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest shelter. (ndew.org)

Don't wait. Now is the time. Change your transportation habits.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse