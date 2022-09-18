 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathy Van Maren: Walk, bike, take the bus

The majority of Americans are worried about the climate crisis, but many are not sure what to do about it. One good meaningful action is changing transportation habits.

Most U.S. greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation, and most transportation emissions come from cars and light trucks. More than half of U.S. daily vehicle trips are less than three miles, and 28% are less than one mile. That is walking and biking distance.

If each climate conscious individual walked or biked for short trips, that would make a difference. If we substitute the bus, where practicable, for other car trips, that will make more of a difference, especially as our MTU transitions to clean, renewably-produced electricity.

To take immediate, powerful climate action, quit driving! But, if you can't go car-free, consider switching some of your driving for cleaner transportation options - walking, biking, taking the bus, ride-sharing.

People are also reading…

Thursday, September 22 is World Car Free Day. This is a great time to start your new transportation habits. The MTU will offer free fares the whole day, and La Crosse Area Transit Advocates (LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org) offers “rides with a guide” bus rider training if needed.

If you must drive, on Sunday, September 25, you can learn more about electric cars and bikes at the National Drive Electric Week event, Ask Me About My EV, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Copeland Park Oktoberfest shelter. (ndew.org)

Don't wait. Now is the time. Change your transportation habits.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

I was surprised the Sept. 4 article "Election workers getting support" sought comment from Republican Party of Dane County chair Scott Grabins on election law and processes. The story didn't mention he signed on as a false elector in the conspiracy to change the 2020 Electoral College results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News