Cathy Van Maren: We demand a better plan

There seems to be confusion about the proposal to consolidate high schools into a new far-South Side facility. The process has not been very transparent; the first public meetings were held after the plans had already been decided. District surveys were more like push-polls. Recent public forums and school district statements have left many questions unanswered.

Energy efficiency upgrades, efficient heating systems and solar panels can be added to existing buildings. Thousands of existing buildings worldwide have been retrofitted to be comfortable, modern and energy efficient. Air source heat pumps, now available for cold weather climates, can be installed almost anywhere, and solar panels don't have to be on rooftops. The district can save energy money with or without a new building.

The school district doesn't have a climate action plan, but if they want to prioritize reducing carbon emissions, something every human institution must do, they would maintain walkable/bikeable neighborhood schools, reduce the need for parking and busing, upgrade existing buildings and install as much solar as they can. New funding in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will help.

Enrollment will not decline forever. Millions of climate refugees will soon be heading our way as their homes are affected by coastal flooding, fires and drought.

This is not a “last chance.” If voters say no to this plan, there will be another and, with real public input, it can be much better. If the current plan passes, negative consequences for families and climate action will last for generations.

Cathy Van Maren

La Crosse