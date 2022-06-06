Cease fire toon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Schools struggle while board fiddles
Don’t blame Biden for our divisions
Thank you for the wise and insightful column "Schools need love and consequences" from Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox. It was about the troubled state of Madison public schools.
My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.
Just when you think the bar can’t get any lower for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, he opens his mouth and plunges ever deeper.
For God's sake, ban assault weapons.
I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.
Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.
The claims on when human life begins have just gotten silly. Many claim that human life begins at conception.
When the Catholic bishop of Madison, Donald Hying, recently approved of the withholding of Holy Communion from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., he affirmed how much the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is in the pocket of the Republican Party.