Cease fire toon

Cease fire toon

Cease fire toon

 Joe Heller

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

Bishops shouldn't meddle in politics -- John Murphy

When the Catholic bishop of Madison, Donald Hying, recently approved of the withholding of Holy Communion from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., he affirmed how much the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is in the pocket of the Republican Party.

