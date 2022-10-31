Chad Updike: Doyle just another partisan Democrat

Steve Doyle has been running his campaign claiming that he works with Republicans to get things done. But when it comes down to brass tacks, he is just another partisan Democrat.

In 2019, Steve Doyle and two other Democrats voted in favor of a bill (AB 76) to bring Wisconsin nurse aides’ training requirements to the same level as the federal standard. Especially considering the workforce challenges in healthcare, this was a vital policy change that would have helped western Wisconsin. The bill passed the Assembly with two-thirds support. The Senate promptly passed it and sent it for Gov. Tony Evers signature. However, Evers chose to veto the bill, and the identical bill was brought up for an override since it passed on a bipartisan vote – including support from Doyle.

Unfortunately, “Mr. Bipartisan” abandoned his bipartisan commitment and fell in line with each of his Democrat colleagues in the Assembly now opposing the same bill he voted for just earlier.

This session, the Legislature passed a bill that required municipalities have adequate funding for law enforcement to protect their communities. If those municipalities cut funding to police, the state would reduce funding to the municipality. Doyle was right there with the Democrats with a no vote.

Doyle has been handsomely rewarded for his allegiance to the Madison Democrat machine to the tune over $500,000.00 just this year.

I will not be voting for Steve this year, please join me and vote for Ryan Huebsch for Assembly.

Chad Updike

Holmen