In a story in the July 28 La Crosse Tribune, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said “of the things that keep me awake at night, election interference is at the bottom of that list.”
To that I say, Sen. Johnson is at best naïve, and at worst disingenuous.
I believe Sen. Johnson feels he needs to defend the legitimacy of his party’s 2016 wins.
To me he is putting partisan politics above democratic principles. I see no greater threat to our democracy than outside forces and authoritarian regimes interfering in our elections. If citizens lose faith in our election process, we will no longer have a reason to trust those who are governing.
By dismissing the importance of the integrity of our elections, I feel Sen. Johnson is trivializing the sacrifice and service of all who have, are and will serve to protect this American ideal.
Charlene Holler, Onalaska