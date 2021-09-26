Charles Chihak: Freedom does not exist in a vacuum

As I drive around local neighborhoods I see signs declaring: My Child My Choice. These individuals have a point. They have the freedom to make choices regarding their children, and one of those choices is whether they and their families will vaccinate against Covid and adhere to school mask mandates. They infer that their freedom is being impinged. But they also have freedom to make other choices regarding their child’s welfare.

With their child in their vehicle, they have the "freedom" to go 90 mph. in a 45 zone; the choice of using a car seat and/or seat belt; the "‘freedom" to text while driving or drink while driving or run through red lights or stop signs. The list goes on and on.

But this freedom does not exist in a vacuum. The freedom that comes to all citizens of the USA also comes with responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizenship is obeying the law and acting not only in our own best interests but also in the best interests of our family, our friends, our neighborhood, our city, out state, and our country. Owners of those signs should re-acquaint themselves with the Pledge of Allegiance and the oath I took upon joining the US Army.

To put "personal freedom" above all else is to deny the meaning of all that our Constitution stands for, that so many have fought and died for, and exposes a selfish narcissism which is sorely lacking in a basic understanding of.

Charles Chihak

La Crescent

