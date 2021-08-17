Charles Chihak: Hagedorn thanks law enforcement in this case

Does anyone else find it odd that Minnesota GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn swiftly changed the subject when asked about campaign contributions given him by an acquaintance who is charged with sex-trafficking? He immediately said that he wanted to thank law enforcement for apprehending this Minnesota GOP supporter and also a woman who was the head of the University of St. Thomas GOP chapter who had fled to Florida.

Where was his voice in support of the law enforcement heroes who battled the Capitol rioters on Jan. 6? He was strangely mute then. How does he define "hypocrite"? I also wonder how he will feel about law enforcement if they find further connections to him and to his wife, who is the head of the Minnesota GOP. Stay tuned for further developments.