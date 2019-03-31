It is indeed sad to see so many parts of the country hit with snow, rain and flooding, causing so much devastation.
It's encouraging to see so many hard-working farmers pull together to help each other through these crises.
Many occupants of these areas and their legislators from Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and elsewhere have long touted smaller government and self reliance.
They have openly criticized folks from New Orleans, New Jersey and elsewhere, victims of hurricane destruction, for relying on the "welfare" of FEMA and other government programs to enable them to get back on their feet.
It is ironic how much of this flooded farmland was only made tillable because tax money paid for the damming and channelization of rivers.
Ironic. too, how these same farmers, already hurt by the president's tariffs, and already relying on tax-supported price supports, guaranteed low-interest loans, CRP rental payments, and a host of other programs, are among the first to have their hands out to FEMA as well.
I guess one person's "welfare" is another person's "entitlement of citizenship." The situation begs for an answer and an examination of conscience.
One thing for sure, we can count on these folks for a bumper crop of hypocrisy.
Charles Chihak, La Crescent