Charles Chihak: Why doesn't president contribute?

Why doesn't out wealthy, generous president donate a few hundred million dollars from his vast wealth to be given to food banks, the unemployed, and used to purchase ventilators, masks, and other protective equipment so that FEMA would not be bidding against states and driving up the cost of this critically needed equipment?
His incredible delays and ineptness have made this epidemic far worse than it needed to be.
I'm sure that if he asked nicely, Russia's Vladimir Putin and his friends would release the funds for him. Maybe his kids could kick in a few bucks, also.
Charles Chihak, La Crescent
