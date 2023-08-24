I have an idea for a homeless tent site.

There is a huge vacant field west of the Trane building on La Crosse's South Side.

If the area was good enough for a city high school, it should be good enough for a camp site.

The site is ideal. There is no residential housing nearby. There's a city bust stop at the site. Grocery stores are in walking distance.

A tent site would require about one-third of the area. The city uses part of the site for winter snow storage.

Development would be very cheap. Develop the site similar to many existing small county campgrounds.

Development ideas:

Snow fence off needed area

Install 2-3 out houses; many area farmers still have unused ones. They would donate them.

No freezers

No electricity

Install a hand-pump well for water; the city still has at least one in use

The Amish still live this way

Charles Comeau

La Crosse