Charles Quail: Evers' veto protects common sense gun control

This should scare us all! According to National Public Radio, "When asked at a recent debate whether he'd sign legislation that would "decertify" Biden's 2020 victory in Wisconsin, Tim Michels kept his options open rather than stand by the peaceful transition of power through the will of the people.

Kinda reminds me of a stubborn 2 year old hedging on stopping hitting his sister. You know he's gonna. https://www.npr.org/sections/2022-live-primary-election-race-results/2022/08/09/1116656910/wisconsin-michels-republican-primary-governor-trump-evers.

But the good news is that Gov. Tony Evers is still working for us. Evers' veto is the only thing standing in between common sense gun control and the legislators who want to make it easier to carry concealed guns, a law likely to be passed under Michels. Not sure this is important? Then, imagine an unstable angry person(s) in Walmart escalating their anger to reaching behind their dirty sweatpants to "settle this once and for all." You see, no criteria for concealed also means that these dangerous folks who can erupt into gun violence anywhere can threaten any of us like your innocent child or a wheelchair bound veteran waiting for his meds, whenever they lose control.

We have a duty to care which must go along with our right to freedom. Just like you shouldn't bring an untrained aggressive dog into Walmart just because you want to. Again, because we all have a duty of care for one another, we can't threaten one another with unsupervised guns or animals.

Charles Quail

La Crosse