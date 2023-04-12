Thank you for your March 29 article, "Extra help for moms?" related to the extension of Medicaid benefits for postpartum people to a full year after delivery. Currently, many lose their support at 60 days. While some patients will qualify for Medicaid outside of the pregnancy, a disturbingly high percentage lose financial support for continued care.

There are many medical conditions that will not be quickly resolved after delivery. Examples might include hypertension or diabetes which were uncovered during the pregnancy.

Many women with substance use disorder may have received therapy and medical treatment during their pregnancies, and may lose their ability to receive therapy and important medications. They are at high risk of suffering relapses, losing child custody and dying of an overdose. Extending benefits for a full year gives these women a greater chance of stability and maintained sobriety.

Charles Schauberger

Onalaska