My father was a Normandy day two veteran who didn't say a lot about his brutal war experience in World War II, but I do remember an anecdotal thing he said about France.
On the way in after we had clobbered the Germans out of France, the French people were joyous and threw flowers, gave us wine and cheered as we rolled through.
On our return trip heading home, however, the once-grateful French people were throwing cistern water and rotten fruit. I won't say what my war-weary Pa said about how he got even, but I will draw a comparison to the present-day Kurds in northern Syria who now throw garbage at the best U.S. warriors we have.
You have free articles remaining.
Tribal Middle East peoples have been at war for 2,000 years. The USA will continue to support those who help us eliminate a clear and present danger. We will not, however, inject our young soldiers into an ancient conflict that has raged for two centuries. No matter what the moment-focused media chooses to say.
Charles Thimmesch, Caledonia, Minnesota