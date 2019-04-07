As Washington bureaucrats squabble over the best answer to America's health- care dilemma, few constituents are aware of where the real money actually goes.
Most of the $3.2 trillion collected by your government is handed directly back to "individuals" in the form of payments.
In other words, 70% of all monies spent are basically handed back in the form of checks to the same people from whom it was taxed.
Very few dollars of the monstrous U.S. money machine actually reach the poor.
Approximately $375 billion of the $3.2 trillion is used to fund nutrition assistance, public assistance programs and to offset educational endeavors.
Did you know that nearly 12% of retirees receive checks despite their annual incomes exceeding $100,000? Even millionaires are raking in $9 billion a year in retirement benefits from the taxes you pay.
We don't need to eliminate benefits to the wealthy, we just need to base what they receive based on equity, not income.
Should someone worth $5 million receive Medicare benefits? Politicians will promote the health-care plan that gets them re-elected hoping that you and I are unaware of the real problem: Washington spends too much of our money on the wrong things and the needy are suffering because of it.
Charles Thimmesch, Caledonia