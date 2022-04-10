Charles Thimmesch: Is a solution to city homeless across the river?

I've been both chastised and applauded for my position on the homeless in La Crosse so now let me offer a solution. La Crosse leadership now frolicking in federal dollars needs to look no further than across the river.

A.B.L E. Inc. has successfully provided housing for the disabled, and La Crosse needs only a conference call to adopt a similar business plan to solve its homeless dilemma. It is, however, a long term pursuit that will require discipline and control of the knee jerk response currently being considered.

Essentially A.B.L.E. acquires single family homes and alters them to accept multiple tenants. The advantages of this system are many, including they eliminate the "all in one place" for homeless which has been shown to increase drug use and crime. It also prohibits the "not in my neighborhood" as multiple neighborhoods would be used to house the needy.

Good neighbors make good people, and having neighborhood watch programs would control any excess poor behavior at each home. Tenants could even be given options to purchase their current "free" home, thereby promoting care of the home including an opportunity to house future homeless under a contract that would reduce the sale price.

Of course La Crosse can't rush out and buy 25 homes as this would negatively impact the current volatile housing market. Did I mention long term? Throwing taxpayer dollars at the problems of the few may make us feel good but it's not an economically sound practice. A.B.L.E., is your phone ringing?

Charles Thimmesch

Caledonia

