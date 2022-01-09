Charles Thimmesch: Not a fan of 'catch and release' of cats

The latest and greatest proposal by La Crosse leadership finds your tax dollars destined for the "catch and release" of cats throughout the area. Yes, that's right Mr. and Mrs. taxpayer.

In conjunction with the Humane Society, your leaders are saving kitties. Once a feline has been captured and not claimed by its irresponsible owner, your 1040A dollars will be used to neuter or spay the cat. But it doesn't end there. Mr. Kittie will then have one ear "clipped" so he is recognizable if caught in the act again.

Free ranging cats kill an estimated 1.3 to 4 billion birds annually in the United States. So in the near future if the bird feeder seems a little vacant, send a thank you card to the innovative yet slightly confused leaders of the "River City."

Charles Thimmesch

Caledonia, MN

