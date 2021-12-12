Charles Thimmesch: Offering more than a handout

First $700,000 spent on free North Side hotel rooms and now a proposed $2.2 million on prime real estate -- all for the "misfortunate" souls of La Crosse. Spread the word via social media folks, need everything for free, come to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and put up a tent.

Never mind that property owners of rental units can't find tenants, big government is covering that. Just disregard the huge influx of despots who will undoubtedly increase crime and drug use throughout the "God's County" city which offers everything for free.

Don't misinterpret the issue. We all understand poverty by circumstance and poverty by choice. Those in need do need a hand up, but resilience and effort is still expected. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and I fear this is what our "River City" may become.

Stop sending out an invitation to freeloaders, La Crosse. Step back from your short term emotionally driven impulse to help transients from the cold and visualize a positive, safe and responsible community.

Charles Thimmesch

Caledonia, Minn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0