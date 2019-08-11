The much-maligned phrase "thoughts and prayers" was again sarcastically tossed into Page B7 of the Tribune Aug. 7 and I, along with many others, feel the need to speak up.
More than 400 million privately owned firearms exist in the USA and they still represent the only true deterrent to a tyrannical government.
When you limit the type of firearms and their function to a lesser degree than those used by an armed government, you open a very wide door for the subjugation of those left unable to protect themselves.
Don't think it can happen here? Guess again. Throughout history, absolute power has manifested evil on millions who had no means of self defense or the option to overthrow dictatorships.
Wealth, corruption and yes, even religion have throughout history, inflicted misery on the defenseless.
So today when I hear another Opinion piece ridiculing how many of us respond to evil deeds, I want the gun-control crowd to consider this; even if you feel the need to be bashing those of us who truly care about this country, your grandchildren might wish you hadn't.
Thoughts and prayers for all Americans.
Charles Thimmesch, Caledonia, Minnesota