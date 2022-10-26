Charles Thimmesch: Unable to see big picture

Twenty first century America has lost its ability to see the big picture on many issues. No dilemma however is more blatantly misunderstood than the statement of fact that over two million illegal migrants have accessed our southern border. Many have been allowed to enter the US without due process and have taken advantage of current policy.

If you look closely enough at our current politicians and their true motives, it becomes obvious to a few what's really being perpetrated upon legal citizens. Your current leaders need votes now and plan on needing supporters in the future. What better way to secure millions of votes each election cycle than to import throngs of potential ballot casters? To do so they will claim empathy for their future supporters and accuse you and I of being, among other things, callus racists. Yes hundreds of dreamers have died in attempted border crossings and many more have brought tons of illicit drugs into our nation but our leaders disregard this lawlessness to promote their agenda.