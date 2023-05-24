The revolving door of our current state of criminal justice is spinning wildly off its hinges.

Recent incidences of home invasions, stabbings and use of firearms in an attempt to kill people are greeted at the La Crosse County courthouse with low cash bail, signature bonds or very little time served. Catch and release works great fishing on the river but if you think criminals aren't laughing at our judicial system, you haven't looked close enough at the situation.

Ask a police sergeant, deputy, a paramedic or a state trooper if he feels the punishment fits the crime in 2023. These men and women put their lives on the line every day only to see the dangerous, assaultive and drug-infested perpetrators released the same or next day.

The numbers nationwide indicate very clearly that a career in law enforcement is becoming less and less attractive to those who someday could save your life. Thank the next police officer you see; if you see something, say something. Pay attention in your everyday life and vote with this in mind: The violent criminal who strolls out of the La Crosse County Jail door with no consequences today may be at your door tomorrow.

Charles Thimmesch

Caledonia, Minnesota