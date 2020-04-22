Charlie Thimmesch: We have repeated deadly history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sir Winston Churchill told us in 1948 that "those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."

Earlier than that, the 1918 Spanish flu decimated the planet with death and more recently, H1N1 claimed more than 13,000 U.S. lives in 2009.

Did we as allegedly the highest life form on the globe learn anything from nature in the last 500 years? The answer is a definitive no.

COVID-19 has revealed the distinct inadequacies of our preparedness and our lack of intellect in general. So once again our so-called leaders in government will throw the national treasure at the problem and then gaslight the populace into forgetting the huge deficits and that pandemonium ever happened.

Nero fiddled while Rome was burning, or did we forget that, too?

Charlie Thimmesch, Caledonia, Minnesota

