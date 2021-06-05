Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To La Crosse County’s Drug Treatment Court, in operation since 2002, and to the county’s OWI Treatment Court, launched in 2006. Both are keeping many people out of jail each year and instead putting them on a path to recovery. Helping people recover is so rewarding for those involved. “I feel honored to be part of their recovery,” said Jodi Muth, La Crosse County Drug Treatment Court coordinator.

CHEER: To Missy Bakkestuen, who graduated from the county’s Drug Treatment Court last year and hasn’t looked back since. She now manages Serenity Waters Spa in Holmen, and works for O’Brien Associates, helping to hire loss prevention agents for a major retail chain across two states. “A very big part of me believes I’d still be on the streets if not for drug court,” she said recently.

CHEER: To the return of the La Crosse Loggers with a full Northwoods League season ahead at Copeland Park. “The fans fill it up and get into it, and we don’t have a ton of foul territory, so everybody’s right on top of you,” said Chris Goodell, team president. “It just makes for a fun atmosphere.” Enjoy.