Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To La Crosse County’s Drug Treatment Court, in operation since 2002, and to the county’s OWI Treatment Court, launched in 2006. Both are keeping many people out of jail each year and instead putting them on a path to recovery. Helping people recover is so rewarding for those involved. “I feel honored to be part of their recovery,” said Jodi Muth, La Crosse County Drug Treatment Court coordinator.
CHEER: To Missy Bakkestuen, who graduated from the county’s Drug Treatment Court last year and hasn’t looked back since. She now manages Serenity Waters Spa in Holmen, and works for O’Brien Associates, helping to hire loss prevention agents for a major retail chain across two states. “A very big part of me believes I’d still be on the streets if not for drug court,” she said recently.
CHEER: To the return of the La Crosse Loggers with a full Northwoods League season ahead at Copeland Park. “The fans fill it up and get into it, and we don’t have a ton of foul territory, so everybody’s right on top of you,” said Chris Goodell, team president. “It just makes for a fun atmosphere.” Enjoy.
JEER: To unruly fans at NBA games and to unruly passengers on planes. Get over it. We’ll focus on planes here because we are collectively more likely to fly than attend an NBA playoff game. And if we want to fly we should be prepared to wear a mask. Those are the federal rules. The last thing that we’d want is to be grounded because some malcontent can’t follow the rules.
CHEER: To the return of June Dairy Days in West Salem this weekend. Who loves a parade? The big event begins at noon today, and there’s so much more through the weekend including the Classic Car show and Antique Tractor & Implement show on Sunday. Enjoy this family favorite weekend for all ages.
CHEER: To Chase & Ovation, which has been traveling the world for years playing in tribute of Prince, on the announcement of a July 10 concert at the Winona Bandshell. Hurry Back Promotions is planning the concert. “This is a re-opening of events in our community. I can’t think of a better venue to open up our city in than under the stars at our nearly 100-year-old bandshell,” Mayor Scott Sherman said.
CHEER: To Holmen Middle School eighth-graders for recording their experiences of life lived during a global pandemic in a book titled, “Living History: Holmen Eighth Grade Students Respond to 2020.” The students held a book release/signing Tuesday. Way to go students and the Holmen Area Historical Society that collaborated with the school. “This book is a real treasure,” said Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator.
CHEER: To Chris McIntosh on being named athletic director at the University of Wisconsin. He has big shoes to fill in replacing Barry Alvarez, but the former UW lineman had worked as deputy athletic director and was recommended for the job by Alvarez. “He spearheaded many of the things that we did,” Alvarez said. Seems the Badgers are in good hands as the fans stream back for games.